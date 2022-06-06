This Lip-Smacking Konkani Style Chicken Curry is Something You Must Try

In a country like India, which is known for its diverse culture, it comes as no surprise that there are a wide variety of different cuisines, as food habits differ from region to region. Almost every state has its own dishes that they specialise in.

The Konkan region is a rugged section of the western coastline of India which comprises the coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. Influenced by the traditions and culture of these three states, the Konkan region has some of the best recipes in India and has become one of the most popular cuisines of recent times. Konkani style Chicken curry is a very revered dish in and outside the Konkani belt. If you have a family or friends’ gathering scheduled and are looking for a dish that would leave them spellbound, look no further. Today, we will tell you how you can make Konkani style chicken curry at home.

Ingredients

Chicken – Half kg

Green Coriander – 200 g

Onion – 4

Garlic – 10-12 buds

Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

Raw coconut – 2 cups (paste)

Coconut water – One and a half cups

Turmeric powder – 2 tsp

Red chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Mustard oil – 1/2 cup

Salt – as per taste

Procedure

Take some green coriander and keep it aside. Cleanse the rest of the coriander. Grind together green coriander, 1 onion and 4-5 cloves of garlic in a mixer jar. Add this mixture to cleansed chicken. Now add red chilli powder and a little turmeric and leave it to marinate for half an hour.

Grind the remaining onion, garlic and ginger in a mixer. Heat oil in a pan. Add a mixture of ground onion, garlic and ginger to it and fry it on low flame. When you see oil starting to seep out, add turmeric, coriander, chilli, salt and garam masala to it, cover the spices and let it cook well. On the other side, put a little oil in the pan and fry the marinated chicken on a medium flame for 10-15 minutes.

When the onion gravy is roasted well, add some coconut water to it. Now add the chicken to this mixture and keep stirring the chicken in between so that it does not burn. When the chicken is cooked, add water according to your need and after 5-7, minutes turn off the gas. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot spicy Konkani Chicken Curry with rice or roti.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.