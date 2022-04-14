This Mahavir Jayanti, Relish This Jain-Style Paneer Makhani Recipe

Apart from people, what enhances the experience of any festival is the food and treats you have on the day. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, one must not hesitate from enjoying some scrumptious food. However, being a Jain festival, the food has to be not only pure vegetarian but also free from garlic and onion as per the beliefs of the religion. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a lip-smacking dish. Today we have brought you an ultimate paneer makhani recipe, which has been prepared as per the Jain style.

What makes this dish best for Mahavir Jayanti is that although it doesn’t contain garlic and onion, it still tastes fantastic.

To begin preparing the Jain style paneer makhani, first arrange the ingredients below.

Paneer – 250 gm

Boiled tomatoes – 2

Red capsicum – 1

Peas – 1 cup

Green chilli – 1

Ghee or butter – 2 tbsp

Cream or curd – ¼ cup

Milk – ¼ cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Kasuri methi (Fenugreek) – 1 tbsp

Chopped coriander – 2 tbsp

Oil

Salt – As per taste

Once you have arranged the ingredients, follow the steps below to make the dish.

Step – 1 Cut the paneer into small cubes of around 1 inch.

Step – 2 Next, boil the tomatoes and peel them. Also, steam the peas.

Step – 3 Take add some ghee or butter to a wok and keep it on medium flame. Once the ghee gets heated, add capsicum and green chilli to it and let it cook until they get soft.

Step – 4 Now let the green chillies cool down for a while and grind them in a blender after adding some water.

Step – 5 Now add a little more ghee to the wok and heat it before adding tomato puree to it.

Step – 6 Cook the tomato puree for 2-3 minutes and then add capsicum and green chilli paste, garam masala, sugar, peas, red chilli powder and salt to it.

Step – 7 Cook the gravy for 4-5 minutes and then add cream and milk to it.

Step – 8 Next, add ¼ cup of water to the gravy and cook it for another 10 minutes.

Step – 9 Once the gravy is cooked properly and starts to boil, add paneer pieces to it and mix them with the gravy properly.

Step – 10 Now cook the paneer makhani for 5 minutes on low flame.

Step – 11 Your Jain style paneer makhani is ready. Just garnish it with some Kasuri methi and coriander and serve with butter naan or chapatti.

