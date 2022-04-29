This ‘Miracle Tea’ Can be the Solution to Your Summer Health Issues

Besides the opportunity to enjoy an ice candy or gulp down loads of refreshing drinks, summers also come with a host of health issues. These are mostly due to the sizzling temperatures and dry wind and can range from headache to uneasiness.

Experts have always advised to hydrate enough during summers to replenish the fluid level in the body. Dehydration can be prevented by consuming various types of fluids like electrolytes, energy drinks, fresh juice or just water.

However, if you are looking for that one drink which will keep you away from all the health woes this summer, then Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar has the right tonic for you. Dr Bhavsar has shared the recipe of a ‘Miracle Tea’ which can be your one solution to many health problems.

Posting the recipe on her Instagram handle, Dr Bhavsar said that it can provide relief from issues like abdominal pain, uneasiness, bloating, and heaviness in summers.

To begin preparing the miracle tea, first arrange the ingredients below.

Water – 250 ml

Mint leaves – 5-7

Cumin (jeera) – 1 tsp

Coriander seeds – 1 tbsp

Once you have arranged the ingredients, follow the steps below to make the tea.

Step – 1 Take some water in a vessel.

Step – 2 Add mint leaves, cumin, and coriander seeds in it and boil it for 5 minutes.

Step – 3 Strain the liquid and drink it while it is lukewarm.

Alongside the recipe video, Dr Bhavsar also shared the benefits of having the tea. She wrote that it can be consumed by anyone in the family and is effective in all seasons. She added that people suffering from high cholesterol, thyroid, acidity, migraine, gastric trouble, constipation, and hormone imbalances can get relief through the miracle tea.

Dr Bhavsar highlighted that one can have the tea anytime be it in the morning, before or after meals or when one feels bloated or heavy.

According to the doctor, every ingredient in the miracle tea serves a purpose and together they help fight off several health problems. Mint leaves help with headache, acne, indigestion, cold, cough, and detox the body. Cumin, meanwhile, not only smells and tastes good but stimulates digestion and reduces kapha and vata. Coriander too is beneficial as it is easy on the stomach and balances all three doshas namely vata, pitta, and kapha.

