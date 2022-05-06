This Mother’s Day, Take Your Mom for These Five Essential Tests

Mother has a special place in every child’s life. Even if we try, we can’t describe the love, affection and bond we share with our mothers in words. Mothers are always kept alongside God as it is said that even before uttering a word, she can sense our pain, sorrow, needs, wants and every other feeling. To keep her family healthy, she often neglects her body. This can lead to various complications at an older age. To give a special gift to your mothers this year, celebrate Mother’s Day by taking them out for a full body check-up. This year, Mother’s Day is falling on May 8 and before the day approaches, we have curated a list of some essential tests which a woman must take after the age of 30.

Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is an important sign of diseases like hypertension and heart disease. Every woman should get her blood pressure checked at least twice every year. If your mother is already suffering from health conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease or heart problem, the doctor may recommend more frequent testing of blood pressure.

Pelvic Region Test

The pelvic examination covers the entire pelvic organs including the vagina, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, bladder, and anal region. Every woman after the age of 21 years should include these tests in their health care. A regular pelvic examination will help detect any fertility issues, diseases like ovarian cysts, fibroids, sexually transmitted infections or early-stage cancers.

Pap smear test

Pap smear tests are done to find out the risk of cervical cancer. A pap smear can be done when a woman reaches the age of 21. Women over the age of 30 should go through the test at least once every three years, along with regular pelvic exams. If your mother has never taken a pap smear test, then make her do it.

Mammogram

Women are prone to breast cancer and it can happen due to any reason. It is recommended for every woman who is in her 40s to get a mammogram done to detect the onset of breast cancer. Apart from this, women should also keep a close watch on the development of their breasts and do monthly self-examinations. If your mother or sister sees anything unusual in the breasts or feels something, then you should consult a doctor immediately. Be open to talking to them about these issues.

Thyroid test

Women are more likely to suffer from an overactive or underactive thyroid gland. This can lead to hormonal imbalance, which in turn causes many other health problems. Hence, children should keep track of thyroid symptoms in their mothers and take them for a thyroid level check-up for early detection.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.