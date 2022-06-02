This Mouth-Watering Aloo Bhindi Dish is Something You Just Can't Miss

Bhindi is a common vegetable and don’t we just love it? It is prepared in many ways such as bhindi fry or masala bhindi. And while you might have tasted several in which it is prepared, we are here with a fresh recipe that also involves using potatoes.

The dish is called Aloo Bhindi sabzi. The combination of bhindi with aloo makes the dish even more delicious. With the help of our recipe, you can easily prepare delicious Aloo Bhindi at home. Let’s get started.

Ingredients:

Bhindi – 1/2 kg

Potato – 3

Onion – 2

Garlic buds – 4 to 5

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli – one and a half tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Amchur Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala – 1/2 tsp

Chilli Flax – 2 tsp

Oil – 1/4 cup

Salt – as per taste

Process:

Step 1: First wash the bhindi nicely in water. After this cut them into small pieces.

Step 2: Take the potatoes and wash them. Peel them, cut them into square pieces and keep them in a bowl aside.

Step 3: Put oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the oil gets hot, put potatoes in it and fry them till they become crispy and golden. After this, take out the fried potatoes on a plate.

Step 4: Now, cut the onion into long slices and the garlic into small pieces. Put them in the remaining oil in the pan and fry them till they become light brown.

Step 5: Now, put bhindi in it and fry it with onions for about a minute. Slow down the flame of the gas and add fried potatoes to it, mix well and cook.

Step 6: Next, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, amchur powder, chilli flakes and salt according to taste and mix it well.

Step 7: Cover the pan and let the vegetable cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Keep stirring in between so that your preparation does not stick to the pan. Cook it until the potatoes and bhindi become completely soft.

Your delicious Aloo Bhindi is ready for dinner. Serve it with roti or paratha. It is easy to make and takes only 25 minutes to get ready.

