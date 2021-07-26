This Natural DIY Spray is Perfect Solution to Hair Fall

Hair loss is a common problem that can be attributed to a variety of reasons, including an unhealthy lifestyle, junk food, irregular sleep pattern and bad hair routine, among others. Those experiencing hair fall try out numerous market products and even seek medical remedies. But if you want to achieve great results, it is not always important to spend a lot. You can easily find the secret to thick and shiny hair in your kitchen. One such remedy is a simple DIY concoction made using fenugreek and rice water. A lot of people who have tried it swear by its amazing results.

Fenugreek seed is loaded with high protein that is a great build-up for hair growth. It stimulates blood flow to the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles that in turn promote faster and healthier new growth. It also consists of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that will help those suffering from dandruff and scalp irritation. According to a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Chemists, rice water also helps in improving hair elasticity and minimising friction between hair strands.

How to make hair spray

1. Soak half bowl rice and three tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in different utensils and leave it overnight.

2. The next morning, wash the rice and pour one cup of water into it. Leave it in this condition for about 2 to 3 hours.

3. Heat both rice and fenugreek water with its seeds on a low flame in separate pans for five minutes.

4. Now, strain their water and mix them. Let it rest for a day.

5. The next morning, fill it in a spraying can.

How to use

1. Wash your hair with shampoo using warm water.

2. Spray it on your scalp and tresses thoroughly.

3. Massage it for at least five minutes.

4. Now, cover your hair with a shower cap or a soft towel and wait for another 20 minutes.

5. Rinse out the solution using a mild shampoo.

Use this concoction every week to achieve the best results.

