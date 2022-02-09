This Neomotion Team from Tamil Nadu Is On Course To Change Many Lives, Watch Them Only On HistoryTV18

Chennai based Neomotion is an Indian company building some life-changing mobility aids for the differently-abled. 31-year-old Swostik Saurav Dash and his team are behind these innovations on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 14th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Operating out of Tamil Nadu’s capital city, Neomotion aims to address some of the challenges faced by wheelchair users with mobility solutions that will aid in improving their quality of life. From Neofly, India’s first customisable and highly compact wheelchair that offers superior manoeuvrability, to Neobolt, India’s first motorised outdoor mobility clip-on that can turn any wheelchair into a motorised wheelchair, the company’s innovations promise to change many lives.

Meet the Neomotion team from Chennai along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including the people of a family from Kutch single-handedly keeping alive a 40-year-old art.

