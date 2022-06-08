This Onion and Aloe Vera Hair Mask is Sure Shot Answer to Your Scalp Issues

The summer season comes with a lot of frizzy and damaged hair. Dust, humidity, and sweat make things only worse for our hair, which loses its shine and looks dull and lifeless. To overcome these problems, try including onion and aloe vera in your hair care routine to improve texture. It not only makes your hair shiny but also strengthens it. This is a quick DIY mask, prepared from aloe vera and onion, and proves to be effective in many ways.

How to make Onion and Aloe Vera Hair Mask

Cut the onion into smaller pieces and grind it in a mixer grinder.

Take it out in a bowl and filter it with a muslin cloth.

Add aloe vera gel to the onion juice and mix it well.

Apply this mixture to the scalp and massage it with your fingers.

Leave this hair mask on for half an hour.

Then wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Repairs hair damage

Onion is rich in sulfur, which helps in increasing the hair protein. Keratin is a crucial component of hair protein. Apart from this, protein is also needed for making new hair cells and repairing damaged hair. Better flow of keratin in the hair proves to be effective in making the hair follicle healthy.

Provides nourishment to the hair follicles

Onions contain antioxidant compounds, which work to inhibit the activities of free radicals. Free radicals are reactive molecules, which weaken hair cells and hair follicles. This increases oxidative stress and damages the hair. Sometimes they also cause inflammation in the scalp, due to which hair growth stops.

Cleans the scalp:

Onion has anti-microbial properties that remove dandruff and infection on the scalp. It also helps treat the problem of lice.

Aloe vera is benificial:

Aloe vera gel aids the treatment of a variety of hair issues. It has a high moisture content, which helps soften the hair. Aside from that, it contains numerous vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants that aid in the growth of long and strong hair.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

