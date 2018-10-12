English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Paris Fashion Week Red Leather Outfit on Priyanka is Worth Rs 2.87 Lakh
Leather has always been a part of Priyanka’s fashion statement, this time she picked this look right from the runways of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.
Image: @afashionistasdiaries/instagram
Loading...
Monochrome trends are lately a favorite among celebs. With this red on red look, Priyanka proves that she is the perfect exponent of the monochrome trend. And the crepe blouse and leather skirt ensemble worth Rs 2.80 Lakh form Akris is still available online. See it to believe it!
The price of Front-Wrap Pebble Deer Leather Pencil Skirt is Rs 1,76,180 and Mock-Neck Asymmetric Front Panel Long-Sleeve Silk Crepe Blouse is Rs 110,863.
Leather has always been a part of Priyanka’s ensemble. This time she picked this look right from the runways of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.
Also, it didn't look anything like the one on the runway probably what made it look different is her charm. With too much red in her outfit, she pretty much balanced it out.
The Front-wrap Pebble Deer Red pencil skirt and the neatly tucked Mock-Neck Asymmetric Silk Crepe Blouse was worn by a model on the Paris Fashion Week Fall runway, they were just styled differently.
The actress, who recently announced her engagement to Nick Jonas, slayed the look with a tiny handbag and snakeskin print shoes and her straight giving her a boss woman look.
The polished look is a staple for all our wardrobes as they are two versatile pieces, individually. The crepe blouse can be tucked into a jeans or a white pants. The polished leather skirt can be worked with multiple dark or light shaded tops.
But this monochrome look is here to stay as approved by Piggy Chops.
The price of Front-Wrap Pebble Deer Leather Pencil Skirt is Rs 1,76,180 and Mock-Neck Asymmetric Front Panel Long-Sleeve Silk Crepe Blouse is Rs 110,863.
Leather has always been a part of Priyanka’s ensemble. This time she picked this look right from the runways of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.
Also, it didn't look anything like the one on the runway probably what made it look different is her charm. With too much red in her outfit, she pretty much balanced it out.
The Front-wrap Pebble Deer Red pencil skirt and the neatly tucked Mock-Neck Asymmetric Silk Crepe Blouse was worn by a model on the Paris Fashion Week Fall runway, they were just styled differently.
The actress, who recently announced her engagement to Nick Jonas, slayed the look with a tiny handbag and snakeskin print shoes and her straight giving her a boss woman look.
The polished look is a staple for all our wardrobes as they are two versatile pieces, individually. The crepe blouse can be tucked into a jeans or a white pants. The polished leather skirt can be worked with multiple dark or light shaded tops.
But this monochrome look is here to stay as approved by Piggy Chops.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...