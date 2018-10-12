This Paris Fashion Week Red Leather Outfit on Priyanka is Worth Rs 2.87 Lakh

Monochrome trends are lately a favorite among celebs. With this red on red look, Priyanka proves that she is the perfect exponent of the monochrome trend. And the crepe blouse and leather skirt ensemble worth Rs 2.80 Lakh form Akris is still available online. See it to believe it!The price of Front-Wrap Pebble Deer Leather Pencil Skirt is Rs 1,76,180 and Mock-Neck Asymmetric Front Panel Long-Sleeve Silk Crepe Blouse is Rs 110,863.Leather has always been a part of Priyanka’s ensemble. This time she picked this look right from the runways of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.Also, it didn't look anything like the one on the runway probably what made it look different is her charm. With too much red in her outfit, she pretty much balanced it out.The Front-wrap Pebble Deer Red pencil skirt and the neatly tucked Mock-Neck Asymmetric Silk Crepe Blouse was worn by a model on the Paris Fashion Week Fall runway, they were just styled differently.The actress, who recently announced her engagement to Nick Jonas, slayed the look with a tiny handbag and snakeskin print shoes and her straight giving her a boss woman look.The polished look is a staple for all our wardrobes as they are two versatile pieces, individually. The crepe blouse can be tucked into a jeans or a white pants. The polished leather skirt can be worked with multiple dark or light shaded tops.But this monochrome look is here to stay as approved by Piggy Chops.