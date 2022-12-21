This “Powerful Remedy” May Help You Get Rid of Lung Congestion

Winters can take a toll on one’s immune system. The shift in temperatures provoke bacteria and viruses to flourish in our bodies, leading to many health issues from cold, cough to lung congestion. While it is not too serious it can be frustrating for a person to deal with. Therefore, you must boost your immune system to fight such infections. To get immense relief, there are certain practices and tested remedies you can inculcate to protect yourself from catching winter illnesses.

One such easy home remedy is recommended by Luke Coutinho, lifestyle Coach and Fit India Movement Ambassador. He suggests a natural and powerful drink for people suffering from lung congestion, thick phlegm and mucus diseases.

Sharing an “onion drink" recipe on his Instagram post, he says “A concoction made with onion and spices like turmeric and black pepper, would be beneficial if someone falls sick." He added, “This has been working for so many of my clients. Hope it works for you."

He also shared a method for this healthy drink. Add some chopped onions, a teaspoon of jaggery, a pinch of turmeric and black pepper to boiling water, simmer it for 3-4 minutes and the drink is ready to serve. Make sure you have it when it is lukewarm. Onion contains antiseptic properties, which help to loosen phlegm, strengthen the immune system and prevent further mucus production.

Some other easy hacks and home remedies that you can try:

Lemon juice and honey, peppermint tea or ginger syrup with cinnamon, contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances that will help to eliminate secretions in the respiratory airways and reduce coughing with phlegm. Intake of jaggery creates a shield against diseases, as it has decongestant properties that help to clear out cough from the lungs. Adding turmeric can help fight infections and allergies, and aids with decongesting airways and mucus production. A pinch of black pepper acts as an antioxidant and antibacterial ingredient that helps to thin down the mucus, so you can breathe easily. To get relief from sore throat and dry cough, take a tablespoon of honey with 1 tbsp of fresh ginger juice. Keep your body hydrated, drink plenty of warm water and avoid intake of dairy products like yoghurt, as this may lead to cold and cough. Gargling with salt and warm water helps to clear your throat and reduce mucus. Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water by adding a few drops of medicinal essential oils, to get rid of congestion. Drink herbal teas, as they have anti-inflammatory, expectorant properties. This helps to boost your body’s immunity. Practice breathing exercises and avoid smoking.

