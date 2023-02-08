On the second day of Valentine’s week, i.e. on February 8, Propose Day is celebrated. To make this day special for your partner and loved ones, treat them with a delicious shahi tukda sweet dish. To prepare this recipe, ingredients like bread, milk, rabdi, dry fruits and nuts will be required. The ingredients used in this greatly enhance the taste of shahi tukda and your partner would love to have it. Let’s know the simple and easy way of making shahi tukda.

Ingredients to make shahi tukda

Milk - 4 cups, Bread slices - 6, Condensed milk - 2 tbsp, Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp, Bread crumbs - as required, Desi ghee - 4 tbsp, Saffron threads - 3/4 tsp, Pistachio slices - 1/2 tbsp, Dried rose petals - 1 tbsp, Sliced Almonds - 1/2 tbsp, Silver powder - 1 tsp, Sugar - 1/2 cup

Recipe to make shahi tukda

The first step is to prepare rabdi. For this, pour 4 cups of milk into a nonstick pan and boil it on medium heat. When cream sets in milk, put it on the sides of the pan. Keep stirring the milk in between. It will take around 30 minutes for the milk to boil, to remain half. After this, add condensed milk and little bread crumbs to it and cook the milk for 15 minutes.

Now, scrape the cream from the edges and add cardamom powder to the rabdi and keep it aside for 10 minutes to cool down. After this, keep it in the fridge for half an hour, so that it becomes thick and cool.

Take some bread slices and cut all four sides. After this, cut each bread slice into a triangle shape and divide it into two half parts. Now, put some desi ghee in a nonstick pan and heat it on medium flame. When the ghee starts melting, put bread slices in it and fry them for 3-4 minutes till they become golden brown. Now, take out these bread slices on a plate and keep them aside to cool down.

The next step is to make sugar syrup. For this, take another vessel, and add a quarter cup of water and sugar to it. Keep the gas flame high during this time. After boiling it for 5 minutes, the sugar syrup will be ready. Now, turn off the gas and add a pinch of cardamom powder and saffron to it, mix it well.

Now, take all the fried bread slices and dip each piece in sugar syrup, leaving it for 1-2 minutes. With this, the bread slices will absorb the sugar syrup. After this, put the bread slices in the serving dish. Add, rabdi on top of the bread pieces. Garnish it with almond and pistachios slices, dried rose petals, saffron and chandi vark. The sweet delicious shahi tukda is ready to serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here