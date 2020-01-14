Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

This Protein May Help Cut Flab Without Moving a Muscle

Called 'Sestrin', the protein might harness the benefits of a good workout without ever moving a muscle, say researchers from University of Michigan.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Protein May Help Cut Flab Without Moving a Muscle
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ Jovanmandic / Istock.com)

In good news for couch potatoes, here comes a protein that can help them cut flab without high-intensity gym or even a brisk walk around the park. The catch is: It is not yet available as pills but occurs naturally in the body.

Called 'Sestrin', the protein might harness the benefits of a good workout without ever moving a muscle, say researchers from University of Michigan.

While studying a class of naturally-occurring protein called Sestrin, they found that it can mimic many of exercise's effects in flies and mice.

The findings could eventually help scientists combat muscle wasting due to ageing and other causes.

Researchers have previously observed that Sestrin accumulates in muscle following exercise," said Myungjin Kim, research assistant professor in the Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology.

Kim, working with professor Jun Hee Lee and a team of researchers wanted to know more about the protein's apparent link to exercise.

Taking advantage of Drosophila flies' normal instinct to climb up and out of a test tube, their collaborators from Wayne State University in Detroit developed a kind of fly treadmill.

Using it, the team trained the flies for three weeks and compared the running and flying ability of normal flies with that of flies bred to lack the ability to make 'Sestrin'.

"Flies can usually run around four to six hours at this point and the normal flies' abilities improved over that period," said Lee. "The flies without Sestrin did not improve with exercise".

What's more, when they over-expressed Sestrin in the muscles of normal flies, essentially maxing out their Sestrin levels, they found those flies had abilities above and beyond the trained flies, even without exercise.

In fact, flies with over-expressed Sestrin didn't develop more endurance when exercised.

The beneficial effects of Sestrin include more than just improved endurance.

Mice without Sestrin lacked the improved aerobic capacity, improved respiration and fat burning typically associated with exercise.

"We propose that Sestrin can coordinate these biological activities by turning on or off different metabolic pathways," Lee said, adding that this kind of combined effect is important for producing exercise's effects.

Lee also helped another collaborator, Pura Munoz-Cánoves of Pompeu Fabra University in Spain to demonstrate that muscle-specific 'Sestrin' can also help prevent atrophy in a muscle that's immobilized, such as the type that occurs when a limb is in a cast for a long period of time.

"This independent study again highlights that Sestrin alone is sufficient to produce many benefits of physical movement and exercise," Lee said.

Could Sestrin supplements be on the horizon? Not quite, said Lee, adding that Sestrins are not small molecules, but "we are working to find small molecule modulators of Sestrin".

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram