This Raksha Bandhan Indulge In Vegan And Gluten Free Indian Desserts

It is always a hassle to prepare vegan and gluten-free desserts especially when it comes to Indian desserts because we often tend to make the mistake of associating any Indian food with all things extreme- sweet, salty, spicy, you name it!

Raksha Bandhan is almost around the corner and if you are still wondering what to serve as desserts, especially to someone who is conscious of what they eat then we have the perfect solution for you.

Gajar Halwa Trifle

This is your basic gajar ka halwa that you whip up every winter but this time around it is simply vegan, gluten and soy free. And you can also add your favourite cheesecake icing on top of it but make it dairy free- by making a coconut whipped cream. Don’t worry you can preserve this for at least four days.

Coconut Ladoos

This absolutely delish ladoo is going to blow your mind off and we haven’t even gotten to the best part of it yet, which is the fact that it is super easy to make and yes it will hardly take you any time. All you need is shredded coconut, coconut milk, sweetener and cardamom.

Vegan Barfi

Barfis are an integral part of most rituals that Indians perform and so we have come up with a healthy alternative for it as well. We will be ditching the maida absolutely because we have chosen almond flour and cashew flour both vegan options and instead of milk, we use coconut extract or coconut milk.

You will definitely not be disappointed with these sweet dish ideas.

