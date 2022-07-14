This Raw Banana Chokha Recipe Is A Pure Delight

Raw bananas are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. The iron, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 found in raw bananas offer many health benefits.

Raw bananas are great to consume if you are trying to lose weight. They also protect against infectious diseases. Vitamin B6 present in raw bananas helps in improving your heart health by reducing the effect of sodium in the body. It also aids in stomach ailments, such as aches and diarrhoea, among others.

Here is a quick raw banana recipe that is not only full of flavours but also loaded with health benefits.

Raw Banana Chokha:

Step 1: Start with boiling the raw banana and keep it aside.

Step 2: Peel the boiled banana and mash it. Add finely chopped onions, green coriander, and green chillies to it.

Step 3: On top, sprinkle salt. Combine everything at this point and prepare the chokha.

Step 4: Put a little oil in a pan and add hing and mustard seeds to make the banana chokha.

Step 5: You can add some chopped onion and green chillies now.

Step 6: Stir them all thoroughly after 2 minutes of frying.

Step 7: Serve with green coriander leaves on top.

Benefits

Lose weight – This dish has few calories and a significant amount of fibre. Banana Chokha accelerates metabolism and aids in digestion. Additionally, it causes the stomach to feel full, which decreases appetite.

Healthy heart – Raw bananas are rich in fibre, which helps to keep the prevalence of heart disease at a minimum. It also regulates cholesterol. Additionally, it has a good amount of potassium which improves circulation.

Beneficial for diabetics– Diabetes patients can also consume raw banana juice as it regulates sugar. Raw bananas have a glycemic index of 30, which indicates a slow rate of digestion. This prevents it from dissolving quickly in the blood, keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Boosts Immunity – Raw bananas are rich in vitamins and minerals which boost immunity.

