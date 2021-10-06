This Scottish Couple Sold House Worth Rs 1.5 Cr to Spend Life in Van

A couple from Scotland sold their “dream house” to spend their life in a van. Victoria MacDonald (28), and Scott Ross (32) had bought a three-bedroom house in the Scottish village of Cruden Bay. They had bought the fully-furnished house in June 2016 for about $135,449.90 (over Rs 1crore). However, they sold their house in March this year as it was “too big” for them. They described the house as “historic”. However, they “never settled” in it and hence sold it.

Within three days of putting the house on sale in March, the couple was able to sell it for about $197,756.85 (Rs 1,47,52,957.65). After selling the house, the couple did not know where they wanted to move. Later, they decided to live a more nomadic lifestyle. What did they do? They moved to a van.

“We came up with the idea of moving into a van and taking our work on the road. So that’s exactly what we did,” she told the SWNS news agency.

The couple bought a Citroen Relay 2016 campervan. They renovated it in two months. Now, their van has all the facilities needed to sustain a good life. Their van has a solar panel, solar shower, Swedish oven, and a kitchen including a fridge and storage for food.

When the couple purchased the house, MacDonald was working as a purchasing administrator in the oil and gas industry and Ross was working in grounds operations for a heliport company. However, they left their jobs and decided to start a blog about travelling. Eventually, they were hired by VisitScotland, a national tourism organization for Scotland.

The couple is now living in a van and travelling around Scotland. They have two pet dogs namely Colle and Callie. MacDonald and Ross are enjoying their new lifestyle.

“We have not missed or regretted selling the house since we got on the road,” MacDonald said.

