This Shoe Company From Haryana, Is Putting Its ‘Sole’ Into Fighting Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution is a big problem and one of the best ways to reduce it is to stop plastic waste from landing in landfills by recycling them. Aptly named ‘Thaely’, this footwear start-up founded by Ashay Bhave in Haryana creates zero-waste shoes that are made from upcycled plastic bags, plastic bottles and recycled rubber.

Watch how this young footwear designer came up with this solution for fighting pollution on the next episode of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' this Monday, 7th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

23-year-old Ashay studied footwear design in New York and used that expertise along with his idea of creating footwear from upcycled plastic waste to set up 'Thaely' in Gurugram, Haryana. Every pair of Y2K Pro sneakers they make contains 10 bags and 12 bottles of plastic and the sole is made out of recycled rubber. Even the tote bags in which the shoe box comes in are also made out of recycled plastic bags and the shoe box made of recycled paper has seeds in it hence can be planted.

Watch the story of 'Thaely' from Gurugam along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the former champion squash player changing the life of a tribal village in Maharashtra with his Squash academy.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

