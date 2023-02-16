Eating seasonal foods is encouraged by many experts since they are nutrient-rich. They boost immunity and keep diseases and infections at bay. If you can get your hands on fresh produce sourced locally, you are certainly going to enjoy a healthy life. Spring is the season when a lot of colourful fruits and vegetables make their way back. This is the time when few foods are at their prime and must be consumed.

Here’s a list of fruits and vegetables that you must add to your spring platter-

Beetroot

The deep red vegetable that has a rich and earthy taste is packed with antioxidants that are known to reduce inflammation and fight cell damage. Beetroots are high in fibre content and promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. This helps with digesting your food and boosts immunity. They are also a good source of folate, manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and potassium. Eat raw, add it to your sandwich or homemade burger, or put it in your gravy.

Jackfruit

Jackfruit is easily available during the spring season and you should definitely add it to your meals. The fruit is packed with minerals and vitamins. It is also a rich source of fibre and relieves constipation. The nutrient-dense fruit helps in strengthening the bones. Add this to your spicy curry and relish its heavenly taste.

Lychee

The bright red fruit with a musky and sweet fragrance is lychee. It is low in calories and is an excellent dietary addition for those who are looking to shed some kilos. You can make juice out of it or add it to your cocktails. You can make sorbets and puddings from lychees.

Strawberries

Another bright red fruit that has a refreshing taste is strawberries. The vibrant colour and the rich taste make for perfect springtime food. They are an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamins. Throw them in your blender with a cup of milk and dry fruits to make a strawberry milkshake. Or you can add it to your smoothies, fruit salads and parfaits. You can even make homemade strawberry jam.

Green Peas

Green Peas have a starchy and mildly sweet taste. They are a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, K, B6, folate, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron. This springtime vegetable is good for your health as it aids in digestion. You can eat them raw, or enjoy it in stir-fries, noodles, salads, sandwiches and curries.

