This Stunning Monochrome Pic of Deepika Padukone Proves There is Beauty in Simplicity

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Wednesday dropped a stunning black and white picture of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Captioning the snap on Instagram, Dabboo wrote, “There Is Beauty In Simplicity”.

Soon after he posted the picture, fans flooded the comment box with red heart emoji, double pink heart emoji, fire emoji, and smiley with heart-shaped eyes. Some also wrote, “beautiful” and “very nice” in the comment section.

A few days back, Deepika had shared a throwback photo from her wedding diaries on social media. The snap features Deepika, sister Anisha and their Ujjala. The moment was captured during pre-wedding ritual organised by Ujjala at their Bengaluru residence.

“Love You Amma!”. Anisha too has commented on the post saying, “The glue that keeps us all together #merimaa," read the caption.

The Bajirao Mastani actor who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chappak will soon be seen in ’83. In the movie, she will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh will portray the character of Kapil Dev. The film is based on India’s historic Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The project is helmed by Kabir Khan.

