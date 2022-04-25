This Summer, Beat the Heatstrokes By Following These Tips

Summer is the one season that most people look forward to, for it is that time of the year we indulge in activities like swimming, grilling, and walking barefoot on the grass. But the warm weather also comes with its set of health risks.

As we say, “Prevention is better than cure,” we have to practice it as well. This proverb applies perfectly to summer especially. People generally do not take precautions before going out in the scorching sun, which then puts them at an increased risk of heatstroke. Apart from that, their health also deteriorates, leading to loose motion, vomiting, dehydration, body ache, fatigue and weakness. Along with this, the chances of getting a viral infection also increase.

Here’s what you need to do.

Keep your body covered

In summer, people generally prefer to go out wearing minimal clothes. But this increases the risk of heatstroke. So avoid wearing minimal clothes before going out.

Pay attention to the clothing material

Try avoiding synthetic clothes in summer, wear loose-fitting light-coloured cotton clothes. With this, you will feel more comfortable.

Try covering your eyes

Sun and heat have a direct effect on the eyes. It can also cause burning, itching and swelling in your eyes. To avoid these things, do not forget to wear sunglasses while going out.

Healthy diet

Going out on an empty stomach in summer is like inviting diseases. Always go out after eating something. Along with this, drinks like Aam Panna, shinkaji and sugarcane juice should also be taken to avoid the heat. This will keep your body cool and protect you against heat.

Apart from these tips, try to keep your body cool in summer, take bath daily and try to keep the house cool too. Avoid drinking cool water immediately after coming from the sun.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.