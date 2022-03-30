This Summer Quench Your Thirst and Restore Nutrition with these Healthy Drinks

Summer is here and being hydrated is a must. As a result of rising temperature and scorching heat, our body loses water, along with vital salts and nutrients. This makes it extremely crucial to replace the nutrients as soon as possible. And, what can be better than opting for a healthy drink.

While normal drinks in your fridge might fulfill your thirst and craving for something sweet, they won’t provide you with the required minerals and vitamins. Keeping this in mind we bring you a list of summer beverages that will surely replenish and restore your body. Not just this, the amazing taste will make them your go-to drinks this summer.

Apple beetroot juice

We have grown up listening that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. So keeping the health benefits of the fruit in mind, we bring you a magical blend of apple and beetroot, which will keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. This drink will not just keep you hydrated, but is also good for your eyes, boosts the immune system, protects the skin, purifies the blood, and fights the free radicals in your body.

Advertisement

Method

Add 1 apple, 1 small beetroot, 1 carrot, and 1 tsp ginger to a blender and blend it well

Strain the blended mixture into a glass

Add a pinch of turmeric and add ½ tsp of lemon juice to the mixture and stir well.

Protein-rich smoothie

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then this smoothie recipe is a perfect solution for your weight loss sessions. It is loaded with healthy nutrients, especially protein.

Method

Take a blender and put ½ cup almond milk, 1 tsp melon seeds, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 1 chopped seedless date, ½ cup chopped banana, and ½ cup puffed rajgira

Blend all the ingredients.

Now, pour the mixture into a glass and enjoy your protein smoothie.

Orange and kiwi smoothie

This smoothie manages the blood pressure and reduces blood clotting. Along with keeping you hydrated, this drink improves your digestive system, reduces the cholesterol level in your body, and boosts your immune system.

Method

Take a blender and blend 2 peeled and chopped kiwi, ½ cup watermelon, and 1 large orange with Himalayan pink salt and 2 tsp lime juice.

After blending all the ingredients well, pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy its fruity flavour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.