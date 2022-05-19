This Summer Season, Prepare Cucumber Raita to Compliment Your Lunch, Dinner

Summer and curd go hand in hand, right? A bowlful of icy cucumber raita along with your lunch or dinner will give you a major foodgasm. Every meal is incomplete without raita in this scorching hit.

Apart from being full of taste and flavours, it is also loaded with many health benefits. When the temperature is touching the sky, we all need to maintain our body temperature.

To do so, many changes are being made to our meals in the summer season. Both curd and cucumber have a cooling effect, so cucumber raita benefits health in this season.

If you haven’t tried this yet, don’t worry we will help you with this wholesome and quick recipe today!

All you need is:

Grated cucumber – 1

Curd – 1 cup

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Fresh finely chopped coriander – 1 tbsp

Salt – As per taste

Let’s get started with the steps:

Start by heating a pan on a low flame, once the pan is heated well add the cumin seeds and roast them nicely.

Once the cumin seeds turn light brown take out cumin in a bowl and let it cool.

After this, grind cumin coarsely.

Now take another bowl and add curd to it and beat it well.

Now add the grated cucumber to the curd.

After this, add red chilli powder and salt according to taste and stir it well with a spoon.

Lastly, add finely chopped coriander leaves to the raita.

That’s it. Now, enjoy your cucumber Raita, full of taste and health, with your lunch or dinner!

You have to include this in your meal, especially in summers, because we need to stay hydrated all the time. Cucumbers are composed of 95 per cent water. They help keep the body hydrated and replenish it by eliminating toxins. The high water content in cucumber acts as a system cleanser and sweeps waste products out of the system.

