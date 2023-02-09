This Super Human Para-Athlete's Record Breaking Achievements Will Astound You

Sometimes life throws challenges at us that make it difficult to do simple things that we take for granted. One promising athlete not only overcame the adversity to do the ordinary things he went on to do extraordinary things, proving that nothing is impossible once you’ve set your mind to it. Meet 29-year-old Kamalakanta Nayak from Odisha, a para-athlete who has set a new Guinness World Record of covering a distance of 215.14 km on a wheelchair in 24 hours.

In 2014, Kamalakanta received severe spinal injuries in a mishap while playing volleyball. But this champion did not let the wheelchair confine his unbreakable spirit. So far, he has completed 16 half-marathons & 13 full marathons and is the captain of the Odisha Wheelchair Basketball Team. All these great achievements pale in comparison to his super human feat of covering a distance of 215.14 km on a wheelchair in 24 hours, shattering the previous world record. When he is not doing the impossible, he mentors others with Spinal Injury in overcoming difficulties and inspires them to do great things.

