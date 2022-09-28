This Survey Found The Reasons British Couples Fight Over; Second is Hilarious

Arguments may happen in even the healthiest of partnerships. The small ones usually are, “you were late, why?” And the major one is, “You shouldn’t spend so much money on an automobile.” Moreover, every debate, no matter how trivial the topic, is frequently upsetting and uncomfortable. Therefore, it makes sense to keep arguments to a minimum. Fortunately, there is a simple way to do that.

OnePoll, a market research company, has questioned 2,000 British adults living with their spouses. OnePoll aims to find out the top 30 reasons couples argue over. They were questioned about a variety of topics, including tasks, bad habits, and lifestyle differences.

Top Showsha Video

The results of OnePoll suggested that couples fought the most over forgetting to turn off the lights. You might be wondering about the last time you fought over it.

What comes next can be quite surprising. The second most likely reason over which the couple fight is the toilet seat up. Not putting the dishes away is third, says the survey.

The survey found that 54% of women consider that they are handling major household work and 45% of women living with their spouses felt that the household tasks were disproportionately split. The most hilarious finding of the OnePoll survey is when just 34 per cent of men felt the same.

The fight also persists on time consumed by the partner watching TV and using the phone. This was the reason number 15. Number 25 is the time consumed by spouses enjoying sports.

Perceptions also differ as to what might be a perfect Sunday for you may not be the same for your spouse. Not making extra efforts to be with the family and socialising with them is also the reason for fights between couples.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here