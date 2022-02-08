This Valentine’s Day, Express Your Love In Different Languages

In every language, telling your partner how much you love them is a must. So, if 2022 is the year you have chosen to learn how to express “I love you" in French or in some other language, look no further and keep on reading.

French: Je t’aime

What better way to kick off our romantic list than with the French—and, by implication, Paris, the City of Love? You might use this phrase and conclude it with the French word “my darling." Say “ma chérie" if you are talking to a lady, and “mon chéri" if you’re talking to a male.

Spanish: Te amo

People who speak Spanish are perhaps among the most passionate on the planet. Te Amo eloquently depicts the spirit of lovers lost in one another’s embrace. If you want to include forever, you might say, “te amo para siempre."

Korean: Saranghae

If you are a fan of Korean dramas, you would have heard of this. In Korean screenplays and films, saranghae is essentially a mandatory line. Whenever you say saranghae, the response you are probably searching for is “judo sarang haeyo” which means I love you too.

Mandarin: Wo Ai Ni

“Lovers’ hearts are tied together and forever beat as one" is a saying in Chinese culture. So, if you want to confess your love this Valentine’s Day, wait no more and say, “Wo ai ni".

Russian: Ya Tebya Liubliu

We are certain that even James Bond (007) would agree that Russians are skilled in the craft of love and romance. So, take a cue from them and practise Russian for the phrase “I love you".

