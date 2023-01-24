This Valentine's Day, Head To These Romantic Destinations In India

As Valentine’s day approaches, the love birds have already started planning a surprise or two for their partners with special gifts and memories. And what’s better than planning a special trip with your loved ones to give them the most romantic experiences, away from all the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Well, when we talk about romance, the best part is that our country is filled with amazing holiday destinations that are perfect for couples. To make your Valentine’s week special, we are going to share with you some of the best places to visit in February.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

You can plan a trip to Andaman Island to spend quality time with your partner on the beautiful beaches. Add some charm to your journey, by doing adventure sports activities and seeing the romantic views of the sunset.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

To celebrate Valentine’s week in royal style, you can head to Udaipur in February. Along with visiting the luxurious palaces and historical monuments, you can enjoy your trip to the fullest by exploring the desert safaris and shopping at the local markets.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar, located just 263 kilometres from Mumbai, is counted among the most beautiful hill stations in the country. On the other hand, it is best to visit Mahabaleshwar in February to enjoy the rains and pleasing weather.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is also a perfect destination for couples to visit in February. Especially for Nature lovers, seeing the beautiful hills and waterfalls of Chikmagalur can prove to be a memorable experience.

Visit Puducherry

To experience the lush greenery all around along with the sea waves, you can plan your next trip to Puducherry. Getting acquainted with the French colonial past spread across the town’s architecture surrounded by crystal clear beaches and relishing the delicious food, the city is among the most admirable destinations in South India.

Explore Meghalaya

A romantic getaway to Meghalaya is the perfect destination for couples. Exceptionally famous for its cascading waterfalls and rivers, mesmerizing view of the hills and lakes, will add charm to your journey.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the Queen of hill stations, Ooty is considered the most romantic destination for couples. Its rich and impressive landscapes, romantic views of the mountains, gorgeous waterfalls and calming lakes, are a perfect trip to sail on with your love. On the other hand, the weather here becomes very pleasant in February.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is one of the famous tourist spots of Kerala. The enthralling lands of the tea estates, adventurous wildlife, exotic waterfalls and rolling hills covering miles with the flawless climate add up more beauty to this gorgeous place. Seeing lush green tea plantations and romantic views of the surroundings with your partner can make your journey special.

