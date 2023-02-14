Valentine’s day is here, and you must be wondering about various cake recipes to surprise your loved one. Today, we will be sharing a fruit cake recipe, which will make your loved one feel even more special. If you want to make fruit cake for your soulmate but have never tried it, we got you covered.

Valentine’s Day is all about expressing love and letting out your romantic feelings. Hence, this is the best occasion to do something special for your partner to make them feel appreciated.

Check out the ingredients and recipe below

Ingredients for fruit cake

Flour - one and a half cup

Milk - 3/4 cup

Condensed milk - 1/2 cup

Walnuts - 1/2 cup

Cashew - 1/2 cup

Almonds - 1/2 cup

Raisins - 1/2 cup

Powdered sugar - 1/2 cup

Butter – 3/4 cup

Tutti frutti - 1/2 cup

Baking soda - 1/2 tsp

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Valentine’s special fruit cake recipe:

First of all, put a cooker on medium flame to pre-heat it. Now, put the stand inside the cooker and let it heat for around 10 minutes.

After this, put refined flour in a vessel and add baking powder and baking soda to it. Now take another utensil and melt some butter in it. Now, add condensed milk and powdered sugar to the butter and mix it well. Whisk the mixture until it starts to feel puffy. Then sieve the flour and put it in the milk mixture and mix it well. Don’t forget to add chopped dry fruits, rinsed raisins and fresh fruits to the paste.

Once you have prepared the batter, take two steel water glasses and coat it with a thin layer of refined oil. Now, evenly distribute the cake batter between the two glasses. Place both glasses in the preheated cooker at this time. Remember that the cooker is extremely hot and while keeping the batter, don’t burn your hands. Lastly, don’t forget to garnish the fruit cake for a delectable taste. Serve the cake after a romantic dinner for the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here