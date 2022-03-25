This vegetable market from Telangana creates clean energy from organic waste, visit this place only on HistoryTV18

Clean energy and waste management are two of the biggest challenges that we need solutions for to protect the planet. And a vegetable market in Telangana found one solution to both their problems. Meet 34-year-old Shruti Ahuja who is behind Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard’s green initiative in Telangana on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Hyderabad’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard or Bowenpally Market produces 10 tonnes of organic waste every day. This was not only creating a huge disposal problem but the decomposing waste was polluting air too. They found a solution through CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology’s Shruti Ahuja who helped them set up a biogas plant that converts this organic waste into biogas, a cleaner and greener alternative to fossil fuels. This biogas is then used to generate electricity that powers more than 100 streetlights, 170 stalls, and its administrative building saving 2.5 lakh rupees in electricity per month. Plus not sending waste to landfills saves them 20,000 rupees every day. Watch how this incredible initiative is two problems in one go this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

