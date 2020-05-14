Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Video of Kareena Kapoor Doing Surya Namaskars Will Inspire You to Workout During Lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria has shared a throwback video in which the actress can be seen performing Surya Namaskar.

Trending Desk

May 14, 2020
This Video of Kareena Kapoor Doing Surya Namaskars Will Inspire You to Workout During Lockdown
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria has shared a throwback video in which the actress can be seen performing Surya Namaskar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria has shared a throwback video in which the actress can be seen performing Surya Namaskar.

In the clip, we see the Heroine actor working on ‘Surya Namaskar Asana’ as Rupal continues to encourage her while recording on cam.

Alongside the video, Rupal wrote, “Throwback to the time when travelling to @kareenakapoorkhan and making her do dozens of Suryanamaskars were just the beginning of our high-intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is(sic.)”

Meanwhile, Kareena is showcasing her real self on her freshly created Instagram page. She is staying rather active with her social media activities to connect with her fans.

A sun-kissed no-filter selfie uploaded by the Good Newwz actress became an instant hit among Instagrammers. “Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!” she wrote.

Soon after, Kareena’s friend, Amrita Arora quipped, “Hahahahhahahah” in the comments.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “You are just so very beautiful”.

On the professional side, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama, Takht. Kareena will portray the character of Jahanara Begum in the multi-starrer project.

