This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
Wear it like an accessory or adorn your house with it, few of these floral trends are worth keeping in mind this wedding season.
Bridal Floral Trends
This wedding season, opt for bridal flower trends that will not fail to impress anyone.
Wear it like an accessory or adorn your house with it, few of these floral trends are worth keeping in mind this wedding season.
Maang Tikas
Break through the traditional diamond studded or rubied gold maang tikkas and earrings with preserved flowers of your choice. The sense of freshness won't just keep you bright during the festivities but also the memory to be preserved.
Haathpool
Try something unconventional with preserved flowers for the haathpool. Groove to the sangeet and mehandi dance with a garland of customizable flowers, matching the theme and colour of your wedding.
Trinkets
As fresh flowers may lose their sparkle over the course of the day; long lasting ones can be explored instead. Don with style the new floral trinkets, which can be customized according to the apparel you have.
Hair accessories
Imagine floral hair embellishments specifically designed to celebrate your wedding! These small yet detailed hair pieces can be fashioned to suit any hairstyle and outfit.
Tiara
Go beyond the traditional by wearing a crown of preserved flowers, customised to suit your wedding palate.
With inputs from IANS
