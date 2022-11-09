This Wedding Season, New Age Brides Are Opting for Lightweight Jewellery over Traditional Sets

New age brides are not shy when it comes to their jewellery choices for their big day. Bold, a new take on classic, glamorous and beautiful is what brides opt for. Traditional aesthetics weaved with contemporary creatives, a reincarnation of age old classics – millennial bride is preferring bridal jewellery that is modern, functional and youthful and is made with traditional and heritage crafting techniques.

Gone are the days when purchasing bridal jewellery meant buying traditional sets for the bride. “These days, millennial brides are bold, not shy, and that’s exactly what is reflected in their choice of wedding outfits and jewellery. Since most of the brides do not want their investment to go to waste, they opt for modern, light-weight jewellery designs with a higher re-wear and resale value. Also, because the majority of them will be working, their jewellery must be appropriate for the workplace,” says Sunaina Ramisetty, owner, Paksha By Tarinika.

As a result, they are unlikely to want to invest in heavy bridal jewellery that cannot be worn with everyday office attire.

“What modern day brides are demanding today has changed drastically from just a few generations ago when heavy sets were the order of the day. What they need now is trendy, chic everyday jewellery that they can flaunt not just during their wedding functions but also pieces that come in handy for everyday wear making them glow yet lending them that subtle elegance,” says Saroja Yeramilli, CEO and Founder, Melorra.

The modern day brides are looking for lightweight, 22 karat gold to accentuate their wardrobes. “Contemporary designs are in sync with the fashion sensibilities of the modern woman. Versatile and smart, everyday jewellery is ideal for accessorizing both Indian and western wear. Since it is easy on the pocket, and offers good value for money, it is becoming increasingly popular amongst consumers,” adds Yeramilli. In contrast, traditional gold jewellery is now just restricted to lockers and not really suitable for all occasions. It can safely be said that gold jewellery is no longer just an investment, it’s a lifestyle statement.

Types of Jewellery Pieces

Ramisetty shares few jewellery pieces for a new-age modern bride-to-be:

A lightweight gold-plated choker neckpiece

Chokers are minimal, elegant, sleek, and they draw attention to your face. Brides can go all out in their minimal wedding jewellery and still look stunning if they choose the right choker to match their lehenga.

Minimal, bold earrings

Nothing beats a pair of gold-plated earrings accented with pearls and gemstone drops to complete the minimalist bridal look. Wear a multicoloured choker to look like a princess.

Delicate Maangtikas

These days, brides opt for dainty and elegant designs instead of those overly elaborate and heavy ones. One should go for a combination of stones and kundan maang tikkas to complete the look.

Bangles

Most modern brides have abandoned glass bangles and traditional lakh kadas (bangles) in favour of simple gold bangles or vintage stone-studded kadas.

Rings

Today’s brides embraced bold cocktail rings that complement bangles perfectly, be it gold-plated or Kundan-studded kadas.

