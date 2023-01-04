This Winter, Explore These Places In Gwalior If You Haven't Visited Them Already

The best experience of travelling in India is during the winter season. A winter trip to Madhya Pradesh, which is also known as the ‘Heart of India’, can be amazing. And Gwalior is one of the most popular cities for tourists in MP. If you are planning to visit Gwalior in winter, then you must know about some of the best places to explore in the city. Today, we will tell you about some special places to visit in Gwalior that will make your trip memorable.

Gwalior Fort: The Mughal emperor Babar declared the Gwalior Fort, which stretches for about 3 kilometres, to be the pearl of the Mughal empire. This magnificent fort was constructed in the sixth century. The Gwalior Fort is open from 8 AM to 5:30 PM, and its entry charge is Rs 75.

Jai Vilas Palace: Maharaja Jaiji Rao Scindia of Gwalior built Jai Vilas Palace. This royal palace has 35 rooms, spread across 75 acres. Aside from that, the museum in the palace houses many items related to Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, and Rani Lakshmi Bai. Jai Vilas Palace is open daily from 10 AM to 4:30 PM. The entrance fee to this palace is Rs 100.

Tomb of Tansen: India’s famous musician, Tansen was also based in Gwalior. Tansen, who mesmerised everyone with his tunes during the Mughal era, was buried here after his death, along with his guru – Mohammad Ghaus. Every year in November and December, the National Music Festival is held at the Tomb of Tansen.

Sas Babu Temple: The true name of Gwalior’s Saas Bahu Temple is Sahastrabahu Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. However, over time, this temple has been widely known as Saas Bahu Temple because of incorrect pronunciation. Constructed in the ninth century, this temple is one of Gwalior’s most popular tourist attractions. It is famous among tourists because of its intricate carvings.

Scindia Museum: The Scindia Museum is situated in Jai Vilas Palace. Many items related to Gwalior’s history can be found in this museum. The world’s largest chandelier, which is present in this museum, makes it a popular tourist attraction.

