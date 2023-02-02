During winters, the harsh cold climate, drop in temperatures and indoor heat may affect your skin – leaving it dry, flaky, itchy, and chapped and overall without lustre or glow. Hence the need for intense hydration and ingredient specific solutions becomes imperative. To keep up with the seasonal shift here are some winter skin care tips that will help you keep your skin glowing, dewy, healthy, and moisturized during the cold.

Dr Aparna Santhanam, Skin Expert, ITC Charmis says, “It is important to adapt your skincare routine to suit the season and opt for skin care and beauty solutions that are made with efficacious formulations to help hydrate and nourish the skin. Winter brings with it a host of skincare problems right from skin turning dry, dull and even itchy. I recommend opting for a light weight face serum and a deep nourishing cold cream, a combination that can serve as multi-purpose products that hydrate, exfoliate and nourish the skin without making it itchy, sticky or super dry. These multi-purpose products apart from being lightweight in texture are convenient to apply and easily portable.” Here’s a skincare regimen that will make sure you have it right during winter and spring months.

Add a serum to your skincare routine – Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that a serum has better penetration into the skin than an average cream or moisturizer, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients that helps improve hydration levels from the inside-out. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturized. Serums are the route to soft, supple and hydrated skin. Extra layer of Hydration – A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It is advisable to look for a high performing serum that contains Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid and Vitamin C. It delivers hydration, covers important natural oils into the skin, and strengthens the barrier so that it can better guard itself from the cold environment. Regardless of what moisturizing creams you plan to apply, make sure you start your application using serums. Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin quenching the skin’s thirst for moisturization and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish. Cost Benefit – Serum is a multi-purpose product that eliminates the need for hydrators, moisturizers, lotions and cold-creams. This single product helps with a host of skin care issues like fighting dullness and dryness, combating acne, acne spots and pigmentation, giving your skin a healthy and hydrated look. It is recommended to use a face serum at least twice a day to maximize its beauty potential. “Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum offers specific skin benefits of Hydrated Clear Radiance. It goes 15 layers deep into the skin with potent ingredients of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid,” adds Santhanam. Moisturize During Bedtime – Moisturizers and winter skincare go hand in hand. As much as moisturizing skin right after a shower is necessary, moisturizing with intense nourishing formula before going to bed can help rejuvenate your skin overnight when you are resting for about 7-8 hours. When looking for a deep nourishing cold cream, opt for one with ingredients that have a unique blend of vitamin A, C & E, it is scientifically proven to combat the impact of pollution, dust and sun, leaving skin glowing, nourished & moisturized. Indulge in deep moisturizing cold cream before you sleep so you can wake up with a beautifully supple skin. Don’t skip Your Cold Cream! – Constant environmental exposure makes your skin lose essential vitamins leaving it dry, lifeless and tired looking. Pick a cold cream that has SPF 30 that is designed to care for skin in the cold climate and is enriched with natural skin soothers like saffron extract and vitamin C, the light moisturizer that provides a two-fold benefit: relief from Sun damage and boosting the moisture reserve and comforting parched skin. Applying cold creams of a light texture regularly will keep your skin refreshed soft and even-toned.

Though you can’t control the colder weather or the amount of time you may exposed to it, these handy tips will help you get some extra hydration to get through these cold winter months, deep nourishing cold cream and serum can help your skin feel moisturized and luminous.

