This Winter, Include Eggs In Your Haircare Routine

Who doesn’t want long, beautiful, and healthy hair? Absolutely everyone. But pollution, climate change, and unhealthy lifestyles affect hair quality. In a country like ours where people love the formulas of DIY, today we are here to share with you all a quick DIY recipe for your hair.

Eggs can easily make hair beautiful and healthy, whether the problem is hair fall or dryness and stunted hair growth. Eggs are high in protein, minerals, and B vitamins, making them a nutritional powerhouse. Please tell us about its advantages and how to use it.

According to stylecrase.com, eggs are high in protein and biotin is a boon for hair growth. Its regular use prevents hair loss while also accelerating the growth of new hair. Using eggs helps to avoid dry, lifeless, and split ends. It hydrates the hair, fills damaged keratin gaps, and improves the texture of the hair. Eggs contain protein, which makes hair smooth and shiny. So without any further ado, let’s get directly into the various ways to use it.

Egg and Olive oil hair mask:

Apply the egg mask to your hair by combining one egg and one spoonful of olive oil. After 20 minutes, wash and dry your hair with cold water. This mask keeps the scalp’s oil balance balanced while also making the hair long, shiny, and strong.

Egg and Banana hair mask:

Mash the banana thoroughly and add one egg and one spoon of olive oil. Apply this pack to your hair and scalp for 15 minutes, then rinse with cold water. It nourishes and beautifies dry hair by providing it with B vitamins and potassium.

Egg and Onion hair mask:

Apply the paste made of two eggs and one spoon of onion juice to the hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it with cold water. This treatment promotes the growth of new hair.

