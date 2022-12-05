This Winter, Men Can Go Trendy With These Stylish Fashion Picks

Winters are here and so are winter clothes. With so many options for men, it can be a great time to give in to your inner Karl Lagerfeld. Layers, colours, textures and more, winters make it much easier for men to be fashionable. From classics to trendy winter options, there are a lot of choices. Here are some of the trendiest options for men this winter.

Peacoats

The oft-forgotten cousin of the much more popular trench coat, peacoats offer the perfect mix of versatility and warmth. Much shorter than trench coats, it is far easier to dress a peacoat up or down. Wear it with some hoodies and joggers for an athleisure look or pair it with a thin sweater and fit trousers for a more formal look.

Hoodies

You can’t ever go wrong with a hoodie. A hoodie can be your staple base winter wear that you can add to your weekly rotation. Go for multiple colours, designs and fits. You can pair them with formal or just simply wear them over jeans.

Trench Coat

A winter classic, trench coats help you look dapper and stylish. Choose a trench coat that sits right under your knee. With most trench coats being waxed, they can protect you from the rain as well as the cold. Try and stay away from vibrant colours, beige, black, blue and grey are classics for a reason.

Turtleneck

Turtlenecks for men give an elegant and royal look. The staple piece looks fabulous with a sharp, blazer or denim jacket. If you wanna show off some of those muscles that you worked all summer for then go for a tighter fit as well.

Sweater

Sweaters are so common in winter, they need no introduction. This winter ditch the bulky thick sweaters you may have in your wardrobe. Instead, opt for some thinner sweaters that you can use with other items for layering.

Parka/Anorak

A type of stuffy outerwear, which can range from lightweight fishtail parkas to heavily fur-lined ones. If you are a fan of athleisure or streetwear style, then you need to have a few parkas in your wardrobe.

Woollen Pants

If we talk about bottom wear, then woollen pants can be a great option for the winter season. Though rarely used, these pants provide much-needed warmth to the legs and give some funky depth to an otherwise flat outfit.

