This Winter, Try These 5 Trendy Makeup Looks

Winter is one of our favourite seasons of the year when it comes to makeup. We no longer have to worry about our melting foundations or sweaty faces. Makeup has the power to make you look accentuated and beautiful. Whether you’re meeting someone for the first time or planning for a date night, wearing makeup on special occasions makes you feel good and confident.

Makeup is all about experimenting or playing with your looks. You can always do a smokey eye, glossy or glittery makeup to make your simple look a bold one. As we all know, a new season means new trends, and thus to prepare you for the season ahead, we’ve compiled some winter makeup trends that will amp up your prettiest looks. Scroll down below.

Crystal Or Glittery Eyes

Rhinestone eyes or glittery eyeshadows are still going strong for winter. Wearing some variation of these cool-toned crystal-accented tiny stones on eyes gives you a perfect date night or party look. Silver eyeshadows are making a comeback too. These can be wiped off easily without harming your eyes.

Smokey Eyes

Who doesn’t love smooth smokey eyes? This winter makeup trend takes all your current favourite eyeshadows and creates one look that you’ll want to wear all the time. Unlike the crisp lines required for a cat eye, this look features a soft faded winged eye that even a beginner could try on. Blue smokey eyes look are always in, so one can try this.

Graphic Liners

Graphic eyeliners are trending these days. It allows you to experiment with using striking colours and geometric shapes to make your eyes the focus. You can also apply a thick liner under your eyes for a bold look. Colourful graphic eyeliner has been making waves in the beauty world and giving us new ways to play with face makeup.

Bold Blush/Highlighters

To all blush lovers! High up over the apples of your cheeks or brow bones. Yes, heavy blush and flushed cheeks are definitely trending this winter season, so dust that blush/highlighter wherever your face desires.

Bold Brick Lip Shades

You shouldn’t stop yourself from going deeper, darker and bolder with your choice of lip shades. From classic red to dark cocoa, there’s a whole wide range of lipstick colours to discover. A winter makeup look is incomplete without the bold red lips. You can also try something different than usual, go for a dark-brick shade, instead of a cherry colour.

