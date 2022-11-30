This World AIDS Day 2022, A Look At Its Theme, History And Importance

AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. It is a disease caused by infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It mostly occurs when someone comes in contact with contaminated blood, semen or vaginal fluids. There are a lot of myths regarding this disease. On December 1, people all over the world observes this day to remember people who lost their lives because of AIDS, and to raise awareness around this disease.

Let’s take a look at the theme, history and significance of World AIDS Day.

Theme of World AIDS Day 2022:

Equalise has been chosen as the theme for World AIDS Day 2022. The theme for this year has been kept in mind to urge people to address the inequalities, which are holding back the progress to drive away AIDS from the world.

History of World AIDS Day:

The World AIDS Day began in 1988 as a way to encourage local and national authorities, international organisations, and private citizens. In that year, 90,000 to 150,000 people were positive for HIV. Every year, organisations affiliated with the UN, states, along with common people come together to promote certain HIV-related causes. Numerous events are held on this day to raise awareness of it. As a sign of awareness and support for AIDS, many individuals wear red ribbons.

Importance of World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is crucial because it serves as a reminder to the general public and the government that this illness still exists, and funds must be raised for those who are affected by it. The occasion offers a chance to encourage people who are HIV positive worldwide.

