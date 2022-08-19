This World Photography Day, Click Better Pics Keeping These Easy Tips in Mind

Smartphone photography is on the rise. The camera technology in smartphones improves with each new model introduced every 6 months or a year. Every year, August 19 marks World Photography Day, dedicated to the art, craft, science, and history of photography.

With emerging technology, smartphone cameras are getting better and better. So, if you want to up your phone snap game, read on to know how to take professional photos with your phone.

5 best tips for mobile photography

Apply the Rule of thirds:

This trick, which splits an image into nine equal blocks that form a three-by-three grid, has been around for years now and can be easily applied to smartphones. This will improve your shot composition. Now, with the age of instant smartphone photography, you don’t have to image the gridlines as every camera app out there on about all phones displays them on the phone screen.

Capture Multiple Shots

Instant photography conveniently allows you to take as many photos in one go. Also called Burst photos, the feature let you capture multiple clear shots as your subject moves.

Focus on the subject

Before taking your shot, focus on the subject from your screen. You can also adjust the light of the photo with the help of exposure. With the help of HDR mode (High Dynamic Range), you can detail the colours of the photo.

Use natural light where possible

To capture a moving photograph, look for twilight, which is the period before sunrise and after sunset. In this period, the surroundings are partially illuminated by the sun, making it neither completely bright, lit nor dark.

Give newness to the photo

Instead of photo editing, try to capture a photo that is natural and completely different.

Take care of the frame

If your subject is the sun, then trees, clouds, and the sky can become its frame. This will not make the photo look blank and the subject will stand out more.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here