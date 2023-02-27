As World Sleep Day is approaching on the March 17th, we bring to the fore numerous technologies that are being used in the sleep segment to help cater to one’s overall well-being. Sleep is a habit that is fundamental to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being and hence, this World Sleep Day is the ideal occasion to raise awareness about sleep health.

Often, after a long and busy day, adequate sleep is required. According to research by Mayo Clinic, an adult must sleep for a minimum of 7 hours at night or more. Sleeping habits often alter as people age. Nowadays, sleep for adults has become more light as they take longer to fall asleep and stay asleep for shorter periods of time as well. Moreover, they also tend to frequently wake up during the night which results in disturbed sleep cycles. It is quite difficult for them to gather the required amount of sleep right from the time they hit the bed at night till the time they hit the snooze button. Often, an individual is productive throughout the day at work and hence, this World Sleep Day, why not adapt to the same thinking while sleeping? “From the minute an individual lies down on a mattress, he/she must be able to fall asleep within just a few minutes to engage in a well-rested and deep sleep throughout the night. To do this, smart technology has been used in the development of mattresses which help enable undisturbed sleep in the night,” says K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Each and every minute is important while resting. Modern mattresses are designed with the ‘marvelous middle’ technology, which have become essential to maintaining good sleep health and effectively addressing one’s back related issues while sleeping. “An interesting architecture of tech integration in the spring mattress industry is that these mattresses have been made medium-firm at the center in order to suit distinct body types, and give consumers a cozy and restful sleep experience. The mattresses provide the optimal amount of support to one’s body weight and back, which helps people fall asleep sooner and feel rejuvenated as soon as they wake up,” adds Madhavan.

If you find that your partner’s movements disturb your sleep, it could be a sign that your mattress is not offering enough support. Hence, a spring mattress is recommended for zero disturbance and sound sleep. “A layer of coils with different densities is found in the heart of spring mattresses. These springs sustain the mattress in addition to giving it structure. They are intended to provide full-body support. With 100% memory foam, these mattresses eliminate all pressure points and support you along the natural lines and curves of your body,” opines Madhavan.

To make sure that a mattress does more than just assist an individual get a good night’s sleep, brands have continually striven to understand the requirement and therefore, have invested in technology and R&D, to enable greater customer care and service. “Spring mattresses are indeed premium mattresses in this era of sleep health and so, investing in appropriate sleep ingredients such as the right mattress is a must to have the perfect sleeping experience at night,” believes Madhavan.

Times such as these leave an extra reminder for us to focus on our health and in choosing the most significant products that help cater to good health and sleep. Spring mattresses are not just limited to focusing on one’s health and sleep but rather one’s overall well-being.

