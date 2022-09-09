This World Suicide Prevention Day, Let's Know The Signs of People Struggling Within

Suicide is one of the major causes of death worldwide. Situations of extreme stress and helplessness force the person to take this disastrous step. We must recognise the early signs of struggle among people and help them in every way possible.

On this World Suicide Prevention Day, let’s know the signs that a person might take an extreme step. Information regarding these symptoms has been procured from Cleveland Clinic.

Showing dangerous behaviour: A person who is feeling suicidal will start engaging in dangerous and self-harming behaviour. For example: driving recklessly or increasing dependency on alcohol and drugs. This impulsive behaviour is one of the warning signs.

Experiencing situations of extreme sadness: People facing situations of extreme hopelessness will show suicidal tendencies. This includes divorce or break-up, and/or death of close ones. It is extremely important to support them at such crucial points.

Mood swings: People with frequent mood swings for a long time are on the verge of harming themselves. They find themselves unable to deal with varied emotions. This inability to deal with feelings can cause depression, which may lead to taking an extreme step.

No social circle: The person avoiding his or her friends or social circle for a very long time is dealing with some really difficult times. He or she might not be able to show it but they are in urgent need of help. They also start losing interest in activities or hobbies that once gave them pleasure.

Sudden calm behaviour: After a period of depression, people suddenly depict very calm behaviour. They may try to show that everything is fine with them. However, they feel desperate to talk about their situation. They eagerly wish to find a solution to their problems.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

