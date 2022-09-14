This Yoga Asana Will Help You Reduce Body Fat

Practising yoga regularly keeps your body healthy and helps boost your immunity. Deposition of fat in different areas of your body can be a sign that you lead an unhealthy life. Therefore, to keep body fat in check and to stay agile it is important to practice yoga regularly. Performing a yoga asana, named Katichakra or Katichakrasana, is one of the effective ways to reduce body fat.

Recently, yoga instructor Savita Yadav demonstrated some yoga poses, along with the Katichakra, on a Facebook live session for News18 Hindi, to help people focus on their overall physical well-being.

Always begin yoga with meditation. Concentrate on the chanting of ‘Om’ and breathe in and out in proper rhythm. The next step is to warm up before performing the asanas. Watch the detailed video in the link below:

To perform Katichakra, stand on your yoga mat first. Now, keep a 1.5-foot gap between your feet and extend your arms forward, keeping them parallel to your shoulders. Then bend forward and keep your head straight. Slowly rotate both your hands from the left and bend backwards to complete one cycle.

While performing this asana, you can place one hand behind your thigh to take support. Repeat the cycle ten times in the same way. After completing 10 cycles, stand on the mat and take some rest. Take deep breaths while resting. Now, bend both your hands while stretching forward and then rotate to the other side, i.e. instead of left, bend backwards from the right side. Perform this cycle 10 times again to complete the Katichakra asana. Do not forget to take some rest before moving on to any other asanas.

Watch the aforementioned video to thoroughly understand how to practice the Katichakra asana. Ensure that you practice this asana regularly to see better results over time. It helps keep obesity and diseases at bay.

