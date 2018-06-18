English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thomas Markle Sorry to Have Missed Daughter Meghan's Wedding to Prince Harry
Thomas Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he was sad to have missed the ceremony, but also proud of his daughter and grateful to Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son Charles for stepping in.
(Photo: Meghan Markle)
Thomas Markle, the father of Britain’s newest royal Meghan, has spoken of his regret that he wasn’t well enough to walk his daughter down the aisle as she married Prince Harry, but said he was pleased that Harry’s father Charles was able to step in.
Drama over whether Thomas Markle would attend threatened to overshadow Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
He had been due to take part in the ceremony, but after a flurry of sometimes contradictory statements to an American news website, he eventually stayed away, saying he needed heart surgery. In the end, Meghan walked down the first part of the aisle alone, before she was joined by Charles, heir to the throne.
Thomas Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he was sad to have missed the ceremony, but also proud of his daughter and grateful to Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son Charles for stepping in.
“Watching it was difficult for me, because I wasn’t there, but at the same time I’m watching my daughter being watched by the entire world. Everybody was watching my daughter. I couldn’t have been more proud,” he said.
“How could I have asked for a better replacement than Charles?... I just wish it had been my hand holding my daughter, not his. But he was wonderful to them.”
Also Watch
Drama over whether Thomas Markle would attend threatened to overshadow Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
He had been due to take part in the ceremony, but after a flurry of sometimes contradictory statements to an American news website, he eventually stayed away, saying he needed heart surgery. In the end, Meghan walked down the first part of the aisle alone, before she was joined by Charles, heir to the throne.
Thomas Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he was sad to have missed the ceremony, but also proud of his daughter and grateful to Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son Charles for stepping in.
“Watching it was difficult for me, because I wasn’t there, but at the same time I’m watching my daughter being watched by the entire world. Everybody was watching my daughter. I couldn’t have been more proud,” he said.
“How could I have asked for a better replacement than Charles?... I just wish it had been my hand holding my daughter, not his. But he was wonderful to them.”
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next Trip to a Space Station? 10-Days, $55 million, All Inclusive
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- 2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up