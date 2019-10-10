Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Installs Solar Panels in His Rs 142 Crore Mansion

Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million (Rs 142 crore) Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.

IANS

Updated:October 10, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Installs Solar Panels in His Rs 142 Crore Mansion
image of Elsa Pataky, chris hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram

Actor Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million (Rs 142 crore) Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky will move in with their three children in November, reports dailymail.co.uk.

As their house nears completion after three years of construction work, it appears that Chris and Elsa are hoping to rely on renewable energy sources as much as possible.

The roof is now almost completely covered with rectangular solar panels, which will provide plenty of electricity during the hotter months.

The mansion reportedly has a rooftop infinity pool, gym, steam room, another big pool, six bedrooms, media room, games room and a spa.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram