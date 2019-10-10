'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Installs Solar Panels in His Rs 142 Crore Mansion
Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million (Rs 142 crore) Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.
image of Elsa Pataky, chris hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Chris Hemsworth has installed hundreds of solar panels on the roof of his $20 million (Rs 142 crore) Byron Bay mega-mansion in Australia.
Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky will move in with their three children in November, reports dailymail.co.uk.
As their house nears completion after three years of construction work, it appears that Chris and Elsa are hoping to rely on renewable energy sources as much as possible.
The roof is now almost completely covered with rectangular solar panels, which will provide plenty of electricity during the hotter months.
The mansion reportedly has a rooftop infinity pool, gym, steam room, another big pool, six bedrooms, media room, games room and a spa.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Installs Solar Panels in His Rs 142 Crore Mansion
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics