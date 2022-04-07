Those Who Contracted Covid-19 and Had Both Vaccine Doses Safer Than Others: Study

While the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be on the decline and most think that the worst is over, studies and research to know the virus and its many variants continue. A recent study has concluded that individuals who contracted the virus once and had both doses of the vaccine, were better protected from the novel coronavirus and other diseases in comparison to others. In the study that was published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal, scientists studied the health data of 2 lakh people in Brazil in 2020 and 2021. Brazil has had the highest number of deaths due to COVID after the US.

In their study, scientists found that people already diagnosed with COVID19 had up to 90% immunity from the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to avoid hospitalisation or death due to COVID. At the same time, this figure was 81% for China’s Coronavac and 58% for the vaccine dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement

Regarding this study, Pramod Kumar Garg of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute of India says that hybrid immunity formed from the body’s natural ability born from exposure to the virus and immunity from the vaccine will not only help in protecting against this virus in the long term but may also protect from any newly developing virus.

A similar study was carried out in Sweden where until October 2021, the data of COVID patients in the country was analysed. It was found that those who recovered from COVID had more immunity against the virus for the next 20 months. People who had developed hybrid immunity due to two vaccine doses had a 66% lower risk of re-infection.

In another study published in Qatar, it was revealed that the vaccine dose elicited up to 52% immunity against the BA.2 Omicron variant. But for those who previously contracted the infection, this resistance was found to be up to 77%.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.