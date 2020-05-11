Thought Writing a Happy Pop Song Wouldn't Be Very Cool, Says Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa says for the longest time she used to feel that happy lyrics won't make for a good song.

The 24-year-old singer said while working on her new album, Future Nostalgia, she discovered that it's important to be honest to create a meaningful song.

This album is a lot happier than the first. For so long, I felt like I could only write music that was sad, or had a sadder meaning behind it. I thought writing a happy pop song wouldn't be very cool.

"I had to get out of that mindset and make something that was honest but made me happy. And I think getting out of my comfort zone and talking about very personal things did make me happy," Lipa told GQ magazine.

The singer-songwriter said while she finds it scary to share her personal experiences, she has started treating her openness as her strength.

"I write very much from personal experiences and sometimes it's scary putting your personal experiences out there but I've learnt that I shouldn't be afraid to feel and share my emotions or my vulnerability. That doesn't make me weak. I see it as more of a strength," she said.

