Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thousands to Participate in Indian Mission-led Yoga Day Events in UAE

During the celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol will be followed with other yoga demonstrations by yoga enthusiasts from different countries.

IANS

Updated:June 18, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thousands to Participate in Indian Mission-led Yoga Day Events in UAE
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Thousands of residents will participate in events commemorating the fifth International Day of Yoga led by the Indian missions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media reported on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai, which are hosting the events, said they have received the support of the UAE authorities in all the emirates to host the event, reports Gulf News.

In Abu Dhabi, the event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Free entry, parking, yoga mats and T-shirts would be provided to all the participants on first-come-first basis.

Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, would be the chief guest, said Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

During the celebrations, Common Yoga Protocol will be followed with other yoga demonstrations by yoga enthusiasts from different countries.

The demonstrations will be followed by a cultural programme. The embassy will also be celebrating Yoga Day on June 28 at the Jahili Public Park in Al Ain.

In the run-up to the event, photo shoots of yoga enthusiast performing yoga at iconic locations of Abu Dhabi; Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum were organised with the support of Department of Culture, Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold the main event at Zabeel Park in Dubai at 6.30 p.m. on Friday, Consul General Vipul announced.

Similar events will be held in Sharjah and Ajman on Friday.

In Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, the celebrations will be held on Saturday.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually since its inception by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. Events are held across the world to mark the day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram