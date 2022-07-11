Three Rehydrating Drinks That One Must Consume During This Monsoon

Good hydration is crucial for optimal health in every season. Your risk of being exposed to infections is more during monsoon than in any other season. Thus, it is important for people to rehydrate and detoxify themselves at this time.

Listed below are a few drinks that’ll make you feel refreshed during the humid weather:

Lime Juice or Lemonade:

It is a refreshing drink that’s very mild that can make a person feel rejuvenated. You can also combine lime juice with some salt and honey for that sweet and sour flavour. Even if you are feeling lethargic, this citrus juice can instantly result in making you feel more energised. Besides boosting one’s energy levels, this drink provides several benefits. It aids in the production of digestive fluids in your body, avoids indigestion and it is ideal for oral hygiene as it promotes fresh breath.

Watermelon Juice:

Watermelon contains 90% of water which makes it exceedingly hydrating. Watermelon juice can quickly cool you down both physically and mentally. Drinking this juice during humid weather can instantly make you feel revitalised and relieve you from the extreme headache that one often feels during this season. It also helps in relieving fatigue and stress besides flushing out the toxins from your body.

Sugarcane juice:

Drinking a cold glass of this refreshing beverage leads to making a person feel instantly energised. You can also drink it while you’re constipated as it helps you maintain a healthy digestive tract. Since India is one of the countries that produce the most sugarcane, this juice is widely accessible. Mixing different spices, lemon, mint leaves, and ginger will satisfy your taste buds and improve the flavour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.