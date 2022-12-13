Three Traditional Outfit Options To Opt For In Winter Weddings

Nothing is as propitious as a wedding in the winter season. From stunning decor to not having to worry about sweat stains; winter weddings have our hearts. It’s time for silks, georgettes and velvets to be taken out from the closet. Flaunt your heirloom sarees including your Kanjeevarams, patolas and heavily embellished sarees, this winter season. Let’s take a dive into some winter wedding outfit ideas to make your wedding outfits’ shopping easier. Pratap sons Jaipur shares the best ideas:

Nothing Shouts Indian Wedding More Than A Lustrous Lehenga:

No wedding shopping is fully complete without a lehenga that makes you feel that makes you feel like a pataka! To make sure you’re warm and cozy you can also pair your lehenga with a kurta. Something like a Cherry Red Embroidered Lehenga set with kurta will help you feel comfortable and stylish both at the same time.

Dress your Fashionable Best in Coord Sets:

To look unique on functions like mehendi or haldi, try out a floral co-ord set. It goes without saying that the right set of co-ords can give your wardrobe a touch of comfort, style and sophistication. It is the perfect balance between modern and traditional wear. Moreover, coordinate sets are complete outfit on their own and do not require you to take efforts into styling them. Just throw the outfit on and accessories minimally and you are ready to go.

Go carefree in a saree:

Saree is the most popular and timeless ethnic attires of all time. No other outfit brings out beauty and elegance like it does. Opt for an embroidered, sequinned or even ruffles saree. You can also top it off with a belt to make it chic.

