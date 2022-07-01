Three Unique Facials You Must Try to Restore Your Glow

Getting healthy and glowing skin is definitely one of the things on every girl’s wish list. Especially, when there is a function just a few days away, we all want to look our best and have that beautiful glow on. To achieve it, most of us visit a salon and get a facial done. Facial not only removes the dead skin but also helps sop up excess oils and impurities. You must have heard about various facials which your salon assistant might have recommended to you based on your skin. But there are some unique facials which you might have never heard of. Read on to know three facials which you might want to try next.

Nano Facials

This facial is not just your regular facial which is done using creams but it uses nanotechnology to remove fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, oily skin, dry skin, or sunspots. It is a painless treatment that is done to provide your skin with the essential nutrients. It works on the layers of your skin that a normal facial cannot achieve.

Fire and Ice Facial

Sounds different right? This facial is a combination of both hot and cold treatments to give your skin a new life. It is suitable for all skin types and is used to exfoliate deeply to fulfil the needs of your skin. It uses botanical acids, retinol, antioxidants, and niacinamide followed by an aloe vera, rosemary extract, green tea extract, and hyaluronic acid-infused mask to remove fine lines and soften your skin.

Cryotherapy

This is one of the most bizarre yet effective facial treatments. It is the ultimate cold facial in which your face is being exposed to ice vapours that helps in tightening the skin and reduces puffiness.

Which facial are you going to try next?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.