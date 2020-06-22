Three Yoga Poses That Can Give Your Confidence a Boost

Confidence is said to be the key to success. Whether you want to ace a job interview, present in front of a room full of people or just get your point across to someone, you need to be confident to do it well.

Experts say that those who lack self-confidence often find it difficult to get the motivation to reach their goals and tend to feel anxious and depressed.

There are various ways you can boost your confidence including the practice of self-acceptance to feel more positive about yourself. Yoga is another wholesome way to feel more confident as it not only improves your memory and cognition but also improves your posture and overall health.

Yoga should always be performed under the guidance of a trained professional to avoid any injury or strain. That said, here are three yoga poses that can help give your confidence a boost.

1. Simhasana (lion pose)

The lion pose is said to be good for those who stutter. It can be done as follows:

Get down on your knees.

Your knees should be slightly apart and the upper part of your foot should be flat on the floor.

Now, put your palms flat on the floor in between your knees, fingers pointing towards your body.

Make sure that your arms are straight and your weight is balanced equally on your arms.

Close your eyes and turn your head towards the ceiling, focussing at the point in between your eyebrows.

Take a deep breath and then open your eyes and mouth and stick out your tongue while exhaling and creating a ‘ha’ sound.

Breath in and out up to three times while making the sound in the final pose.

Come back to the starting position and relax.

Repeat five times.

2. Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog)

This is an excellent pose to bust stress and energise yourself. Here is how you can practice adho mukha svanasana.

Get down on all fours. Make sure that your thighs are in line with your hips and your arms are in line with your shoulders.

Now with an exhale, lift up your knees slightly and push your hips towards the ceiling. Your weight should be evenly balanced on your toes now.

With the next exhale, straighten your knees and place the base of your feet firmly on the ground.

Pushing with your palms, try to bring your upper body towards your knees.

Your head should be between your upper arms and your back should be straight, not hunched.

Stay in this pose for a minute and then gradually come back to the starting position.

Repeat five to eight times.

3. Balasana (child’s pose)

Balasana is yet another stress-busting pose that also stretches your muscles. Here is how you can do it:

Get down on your knees. The top of your feet should be flat on the ground.

Lower your hips so that they rest on your heels, and keep your knees slightly apart.

Now, raise your arms and bend forward from your hips until your head touches the ground in front of you and your thighs touch your chest.

Lower your elbow so you hands, forearms and elbows are resting on the floor.

Hold the position for a minute.

Put your palms near your shoulders and gradually raise your torso to return to the starting position.

Repeat five times or as required.

For more information, read our article on Yoga.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more