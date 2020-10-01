Throwback Pic of Priyanka Chopra Cheering for Nick Jonas at Football Match is Giving Netizens Couple Goals

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her husband actor/singer Nick Jonas have been away from India for quite a while now since the pandemic cancelled everybody’s plan. However, a recent throwback picture uploaded by Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla is taking us back to the good old days when Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai.

The picture posted by Chawla on his Instagram account shows Nick Jonas playing football with the All Stars Football Club at Bandra back in 2018. It also shows Priyanka Chopra cheering for her then boyfriend.

The image has left fans wishing for more such good times who are definitely giving them some serious “couple goals.” The international couple has been quite active on social media though, updating fans with their recent projects and daily lives.

Chopra also gave a glimpse of her upcoming memoir Unfinished through her latest post on Instagram. The video teaser shows an unseen childhood picture of the Baywatch star striking a pose for the camera in a white and blue outfit. It also shows the iconic picture of Priyanka from the day she won the Miss World title. She is seen giving the audience a flying kiss as she stands victorious in her crown and sash.

Chopra’s upcoming book is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations which will be published by Penguin Random House India. In August, Priyanka had said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space.

Chopra will also be seen on HBO Max’s A World of Calm with Oscar winning actor Kate Winslet. The series will launch next month and will have Winslet and Chopra narrate Non-Fiction Series from the creators of the Calm App and Nutopia.